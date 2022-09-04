On our software library, you can get a free download of Software Informer 1.5.1346. The copyright of this tool belongs to Informer Technologies, Inc. The minimum amount of storage to install the file is 3.7 MB.

Notice that the software is compatible with the following OSs: Windows 2000/XP/XP Professional/Vista/7/8/10/11 32/64-bit. Software Informer is categorized as System Utilities, according to its main functionality.

Our antivirus system always checks the software for malware. It scanned this program and reported that it is clean to use. According to the information on our software library the most popular versions of this program are: 1.5, 1.4 and 1.3.

Most users mention that the benefit of Software Informer is: Software Informer is reliable. Software Informer is a software product which is commonly known as softinfo.exe, softinfo64.exe, softinfo32_Q.exe, softinfo.exe_2d07f.exe and softinfo.exe.exe, etc. Also, the software can be referred to as "Informer Technologies. Software Informer", "Software Informer BETA", "Software Hnformer BETA".